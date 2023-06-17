Why it’s wrong for President to influence election of NASS leaders – OCJ Okocha SAN





A Senior Advocate of Nigeria and Former Chairman of the Body of Benchers, Chief O.C.J Okocha, has justified why it is wrong for the President to influence the election of the National Assembly leaders.

Okocha stated this while speaking with Saturday Vanguard in an interview during the weekend.

Recall that Godswill Akpabio and Tajudeen Abbas, respectively, emerged as the Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the 10th National Assembly recently.

The emergence of the duo, however, has left citizens and experts alike, pondering the implications for the nation’s democracy.

Speaking on the new leadership of the 10th National Assembly, Okocha said, “It is not right. But you see, it is not done openly. Of course, every governor will be interested in who is heading the legislative arm of his government. The belief is that if you have your own man there, you can be sure that things will flow as you want them to flow.

“It is in the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper