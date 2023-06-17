Your emergence as NGE President timely, ADC congratulates Anaba





The African Democratic Congress, ADC, has described the election of Mr. Eze Anaba as President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, as timely given the country’s current democratic environment that needs the highest degree of press professionalism to interrogate the institutions.

According to ADC in a congratulatory statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mabel Oboh, Anaba is a hands-on professional, whose name is associated with fairness and integrity.

Anaba, the Editor of Vanguard Newspapers, was elected President of NGE at its National Biennial Convention in Owerri, Imo State, yesterday.

He got 250 votes to defeat Mr. Bolaji Adebiyi, who scored 81.

ADC, in the congratulatory message, said: “The theme of the convention, ‘Post-2023 Election: Promoting Professionalism for enhancement of Democracy and Good Governance’, and the emergence of Mr Eze Anaba as President were apt and timely.

“His message of free press, integrity, professionalism and welfare…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper