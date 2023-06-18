CBN: Tinubu, Buhari clash inevitable, By Dele Sobowale





“When evil men must seek to perpetuate an unjust status quo; good men must try and bring into being real order of justice” – Reverend Martin Luther, Jr, 1929-1968.

The suspension and subsequent arrest of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has brought the inevitable collision between President Tinubu and ex-President Buhari closer than the two of them realise. Buhari, who hoped to have a peaceful retirement in Daura or Niger Republic, will soon discover that he had murdered sleep. Short of killing Emefiele, in order to silence him, the probe of the CBN ordered by Tinubu will reveal to what extent Buhari and his cabal, including Ministers and Advisers, privatised the bank.

Since this is only a short article, and it is not my intention to reveal all the facts of violations of the Constitution, this is designed to warn Tinubu that if, indeed he wants to fight corruption, he could not have started in a better place. Therefore, the first question to ask is…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper