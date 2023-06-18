‘Disclose pensions paid to you as ex-governors’, SERAP tells Akpabio, others in 10th Senate





Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and other 13 former governors in the 10th Senate to disclose the total amount of life pensions, if any, that have been received from your states as former governors.”

SERAP is also urging them to “promptly clarify if you have collected and/or currently collecting life pensions as former governors from your respective states, to stop collecting any such pensions and return the pensions collected to the treasury.”

There are fourteen former governors in the 10th Senate.

In the letter dated 3 June 2023 and signed by SERAP deputy director Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said: “Your constitutional oath of office, under the Seventh Schedule to the Constitution of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) requires you to publicly reject and return any pensions.”

SERAP said, “‘Public function’ means activities in the public interest, not against it. The alleged…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper