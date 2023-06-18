I’ ll project, enhance status of women, First Lady tells Army officers wives





By: Kingsley Omonobi

The first Lady, Mrs Oluremi Tinubu, has assured wives of military officers that she would project and enhance the status of women and children in the country particularly in Army barracks.

Senator Tinubu gave the assurance at the public presentation of a book titled ‘Strengthening the NAOWA Narrative”, at the NAOWA Events Centre, Abuja on Saturday.

The book was authored by Mrs Salamatu Faruk Yahaya, the President of the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA).

Represented by Senator (Prof.) Nora Daduut, the First Lady commended Mrs Yahaya for her resilience and wisdom in writing the book, describing it was another giant step in chronicling events of army officers’ wives.

Expressing delight that the initiative emanated from the women folk, Mrs Tinubu said it had emphasized the need for women to continue to document their journey, experiences and accomplishments.

She was particularly happy that the well researched book came at a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper