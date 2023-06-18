Majemite Tills Ground For Tomorrow





By Ovie Edomi

When Barr. Alfred Emuobonuvie Majemite met some learned fellows, to deliberate on his decision to contest for the secretaryship of the Lagos Branch of the NBA, the meeting was in accordance with Majemites’ classic and customary amiable, convivial and generous-open-door policy. The sumptuous entertainment and lavish hospitality left many attendees, including yours truly, wishing that he gets the necessary support after expression of interest for the position.

Majemite’s decision to contest for the secretaryship of Lagos Branch of NBA is seen by many as a welcome development considering his versatility, pedigree, qualification and suitability. He is undoubtedly and unarguably like a round peg in a round hole for the position. Sired from the youthful loins of the indefatigable lawyer and successful politician – Fred Okiemute Majemite; Emuobonuvie has had the birth, nurturing and tutoring, simply put, for a being of epitome; quintessent in every ramification…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper