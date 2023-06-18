NDLEA Nabs 2 Qatar-based drug Lords at MMIA





Destroys 30.9 hectares of cannabis farms in Edo, Delta, Ondo

Arrests female pharmacist in Kaduna; Seizes 1,289.3kg Skunk in Niger, others

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

Two Qatar-based drug kingpins, Eyah Celestine Nnamdi, alias Murphy and Ugwuoke Peter Oluchukwu have been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA following the interception of their methamphetamine consignment at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja Lagos.

Ugwuoke was the first to be arrested on 9th June during the outward clearance of Qatar Airways passengers at the departure point, Terminal 2 of the Lagos airport. NDLEA officers discovered that the suspect was travelling to Doha with an Ivorian international passport with the name Hien Narcisse.

A further scrutiny of his black carry-on luggage led to the discovery of a false bottom concealment of two parcels of crystalline substance that tested positive to methamphetamine weighing…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper