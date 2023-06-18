Only Nnamdi Kanu has power to choose his doctors, lawyers – IPOB counsel Ejimakor





By Biodun Busari

Aloy Ejimakor, the Special Counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), says the choice of medical doctors and legal representatives attending to the self-determination leader is primarily his responsibility.

Ejimakor made this known in a press release on Saturday while reacting to a statement by the IPOB Head of the Directorate of State, Chika Edoziem on June 8, which barred him from visiting Kanu in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Speaking on the statement, the lawyer disclosed that Kanu has not prevented him from being his lawyer and stopped him from visiting him in DSS headquarters, adding that his health issues must be a concern for everyone.

Ejimakor said, “My attention has been drawn to a defamatory Press Release presently in active publication and circulation, signed and distributed by one Chika Edoziem, purporting to be Leader of IPOB Department of State, stating that he has banned me…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper