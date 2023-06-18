Tinubu’s ministerial list: APC govs may nominate three persons from each state





There are indications that governors in the All Progressives Congress (APC) across the country would nominate three persons from the states as nominees as the tussle for President Bola Tinubu’s ministers intensifies.

Sources in Tinubu’s camp revealed to Vanguard that there is a likelihood that the ministerial list may be submitted to the Senate for confirmation for ministers to emerge in July.

With the inauguration of the National Assembly last Tuesday, Nigerian citizens are eagerly awaiting the composition of Tinubu’s cabinet to hasten the process of governance.

Although the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari had six months to get his cabinet in order, Nigerians believe Tinubu will reveal his cabinet members as soon as possible, having shown early moves in some economic decisions and appointment of special aides.

On Thursday, the President released a list of eight Special Advisers. He had previously secured the approval of 12 Special Advisers from the…





