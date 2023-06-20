Ndigbo in Lagos APC affirms Igbokwe as authentic apex leader





The Ndigbo in APC, Lagos State chapter has affirmed Mr Joe Igbokwe, former special adviser to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on drainage and water resources, as its authentic apex leader.

The State Co-ordinator of the group, Chief Chris Ekwilo, made this affirmation at a news conference in Lagos on Tuesday.

The affirmation followed a call by another Igbo group in the party on Friday, June 16, asking Igbokwe to step down.

Recalls that an Ndigbo chieftain in the party in Lagos, Mr Uche Dimgba at a news conference, alleged that Igbokwe was incompetent and lacked coordination, saying that the body needed a more competent leader that could spearhead its political activities to achieve progress in its agenda.

Dimgba said that Igbokwe’s inability to mobilise people especially in the grassroots had hampered them from securing victory in elections and could no longer be overlooked.

At a counter news conference, Ekwilo one of the founding members of APC in Lagos…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper