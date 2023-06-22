APC bigwig, Baba Eto assures Igbo, non-indigenes in Lagos of political appointments





A member of the Lagos State Governing Advisory Council (GAC) Cardinal James Odunmbaku has assured non-indigenes of President Bola Tinubu’s consideration of political appointments.

Odunmbaku, popularly known in Lagos as Baba Eto, gave the assurance at the Indomitable Tinubu Support Organisation (ITSO) Victory Appreciation Party in Ikeja, Lagos on Thursday.

Odunmbaku noted that the appointments would be based on merit and competence, regardless of tribe because Lagos state remained a metropolitan city.

The APC chieftain gave hope to the dedicated members, adding that they would be appreciated and compensated accordingly by the President.

Odunmbaku added that all hands must be on deck to move the state forward to achieve the greater Lagos dream.

” Lagos state has been yearning for the progress of every sector, so, as long as you are a Nigerian and you find your way to Lagos, the government will make the state habitable and provide opportunities for residents to achieve…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper