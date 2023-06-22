Mutfwang appoints more advisers, sets committee to review illegal employment





By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang has made some additional appointments, as Letep Dabang, is appointed the Special Adviser, Political Affairs.

Dabang, a former State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC defected to the People’s Democratic Party, PDP and was the Director General of the Atiku-Okowa/Mutfwang-Piyo campaign organization.

The Secretary to the Government of the State, Samuel Jatau in a statement in Jos on Thursday said, “The Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang has approved the appointment of the following: Letep Dabang, Special Adviser, Political Affairs, Dr. Raymond Juryit, Executive Secretary, Primary Health Care Development Board, Danlami Jelka, General Manager, Plateau Investment & Property Company (PIPC), Pirfa Tyem, Special Adviser, Domestic Resource Mobilization

“Dr. Dominic Datong, Director General, Plateau State Information, Communication & Technology Development Agency(PICTDA). All the appointments…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper