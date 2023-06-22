We pay N40,000 daily, rescued Anambra sex slaves allege





By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka— SOME of the girls, recently rescued from a brothel by security operatives and officials of theAnambra State Ministry of Women and Social Welfare, have claimed that they pay their madam N40,000 daily to remain in business.

The sex slaves said they were forced to pay the money before they were given out to men to sleep with.

The victims, aged between 15 and 25 years, also claimed that they were mandated to make returns of N10,000 to N15,000 each night, while each man they slept with paid them a paltry N1,000.

One of the girls claimed that she was forced to sleep with 50 men in a week to be able to make enough money for the returns.

According to some of the victims, they were brought to Awka by two women, whose names they gave as Ifeoma and Chika from their places in Izza, Ebonyi State on the promise of securing jobs for them, not knowing that they were being lured into prostitution.

One of the girls said: “The women who brought us to the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper