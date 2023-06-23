AAU: NANS tackles Obaseki over 300% increment in tuition fees





By Joseph Erunke

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has flayed recent increment in tuition fees of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, by the Edo State Government, describing the development as unacceptable.

The students body said the action of the government attested to its belief that Governor Godwin Obaseki was in a mission

to take education beyond the reach of the poor and average citizens of Edo and Nigeria in general.

NANS’ National Vice President Inter-Campus Affairs,Egbeahie Vanessa,in a statement,on Friday,alleged that the current state government has not laid a single building foundation in the foremost state owned university.

“NANS condemns in totality the outrageous over 300% increment in tuition fees by Edo State Government in Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma. We condemn the attitude of the state governor towards tertiary education in the state and his ambition of wanting to take education beyond the reach of the poor and average citizens of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper