Access to Education: Benue NLP commences registration drive in 23 LGAs





By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue State Team of the Nigeria Learning Passport, NLP, has commenced a two-day registration drive in all 23 Local Government Areas, LGAs, of the state to scale up child education in the state.

In a concerted initiative to bridge the access to quality learning opportunities in the country, UNICEF and the Federal Ministry of Education last year launched the NLP, an online, mobile, and offline digital learning platform that enables continuous access to 15,000 curriculum-aligned learning and training materials in local languages for learners, teachers, and parents.

The two days registration of learners in Benue which would end at the weekend is coming at the end of a one-day refresher training of the registrants held at the Benue State E-Learning/Virtual Education, ICT Resource Centre, BESEVIC, in Makurdi.

The Director at the Benue State Ministry of Education in charge of BESEVIC, Mr. Francis Dera told newsmen in Makurdi that the registration…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper