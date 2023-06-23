Edo: Man, girlfriend arrested for selling one-month-old baby





By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Edo State Taskforce Against Human Trafficking has apprehended a 48-year-old man, Anthony Igbinogun, and his girlfriend, Joy Umukoro, 28, for allegedly selling their one-month-old baby to fund their drug addiction.

The suspects were arrested with their friend, 26-year-old Precious James, who facilitated the illegal transaction and linked them to the baby’s buyer in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The Head of the Investigation Unit of the Taskforce, Abigail Ihonre said the baby was sold for N1.7 million, noting that investigation is ongoing to rescue the baby and apprehend the buyer.

According to Ihonre, “Our investigations revealed that Joy Umukoro, the mother of the baby, delivered the baby in April 2023, and conspired with her boyfriend to sell their baby for N1.7 million. She has confessed to the crime of selling the baby.

“Investigation into the case continues as we intensify efforts to locate the buyers and the baby as the matter will be…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper