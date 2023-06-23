NAFDAC seals pharmaceutical company over alleged breaches





The National Agency of Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), on Friday, sealed Gentle Hills Limited, a pharmaceutical company, for alleged production and storage of unregistered products.

The Deputy Director of NAFDAC in Akwa-Ibom, Mr Naeche John, disclosed this during a routine facility visit to pharmaceutical companies in Port Harcourt.

John alleged that the affected company was producing some products without NAFDAC registered numbers.

“The practice is not in line with NAFDAC Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) regulations,” he said.

He said that the agency once visited the company on a facility check to ensure it was operating in line with GMP.

“GMP is a controlled system to ensure that products are consistently produced and controlled in quality standard expected of a particular product,” John said.

He alleged that the agency was refused the check before it went back to the company with regulatory force agents to be able to access the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper