Paris summit: We’re ready for business, prepared to welcome investments — Tinubu





President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday in Paris says that the ongoing reforms by his administration in the country would be sustained.

This is in order to have a more competitive economy that would attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and provide opportunities for genuine investors.

Mr Dele Alake, the Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, made this known in a statement in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Tinubu had announced the removal of the oil subsidy on his inauguration day, saying it’s an elephant that must be removed for the stability of the economy.

The President also followed the inauguration declaration with the approval of streamlining of the exchange rate in the country.

“We are ready for business, prepared to welcome investments,’’ he said while receiving business chieftains on the sideline of the a two-day summit on New Global Financial Pact in Paris.

Tinubu met with the President…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper