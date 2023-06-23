Rapper Young Thug releases album from jail





Young Thug fans awoke Friday to a new album from the Atlanta rapper, who is embroiled in a sprawling gang conspiracy trial and has been imprisoned since May 2022.

The 15-track record entitled “Business is Business” includes features from Drake, Future, 21 Savage and Travis Scott, and is Young Thug’s first LP since 2021’s chart-topper “Punk.”

The 31-year-old born Jeffery Williams was one of 28 alleged street gang members swept up in a racketeering indictment accusing defendants of myriad predicate offenses that support an overarching conspiracy charge, including murder, assault, carjacking, drug dealing and theft.

The indictment shook the rap world in Atlanta, where Young Thug is considered among the industry’s most impactful figures who has been elemental to forging contemporary rap’s sound.

Prosecutors say Young Thug’s record label — Young Stoner Life, an imprint under 300 Entertainment — is a front for a crime ring, and have held up song lyrics as evidence of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper