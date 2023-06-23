Soludo, Sanwo-Olu advocate redirecting revenue to tackle infrastructure deficit





The Anambra Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, has advised the Federal Government to deploy 90 per cent of the savings from subsidy and liberalisation for infrastructure and social development.

Soludo gave the advice at the Nigerian Academy of Engineering Annual Lecture with the theme: “Financing Engineering Infrastructure” held at University of Lagos, Akoka, on Thursday.

Soludo, a former Central Bank Governor of Nigeria also urged the government to invest eight to 10 per cent of Gross Domestic Product in public infrastructure per annum for the next 10 years to meet public needs.

The governor explained that this would help in the provision of infrastructure which was germane to the wellbeing of the citizens and development of the country.

Soludo disclosed among other issues that in spite alternative financing initiatives, infrastructure needs and provision in Nigeria continued to widen due to the rate of population growth and urbanisation.

He also tasked the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper