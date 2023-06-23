Tinubu has started on a right footing – Gani Adams





…Tasks FG on State Police, Social Security, Illegal Mining, others

By Dapo Akinrefon

Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, on Friday, commended the various reform initiatives of President Bola Tinubu, saying the president has started on a right footing.

Adams, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, said the new move by Tinubu has shown that the president is in charge of the policy-direction of his administration.

He noted also that the appointment of the Service Chiefs had reflected the desire of a president that is in tune with the importance of federal character and one that is ready to accommodate all the six- geo political zones in the service of the nation.

He said: “I think President Bola Tinubu has started on a right footing and Nigerians are watching with great expectations.

“Leadership is all about service to the people and the president has shown determination with the various reform initiatives he had embarked on…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper