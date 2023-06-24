Abbas decries flood at Abuja estate, calls for action to avert recurrence





By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has bemoaned the flood that ravaged the Trademore Estate, Lugbe, Abuja, which reportedly caused severe destruction of property worth millions of Naira.

Abbas said it was highly regrettable that people going about their normal lives with their families found themselves in such a difficult situation.

The Speaker in a statement by his media aide, Musa Kirishi sympathized with the residents of the Trademore Estate over the unfortunate incident.

He recalled that relevant government agencies had before the rainy season alerted the public to the possibility of flood in some parts of the country, saying the public must heed such warnings.

Abbas called on the authorities to swing into action to avert the reoccurrence of the incident.

He reiterated the need for the public to take all necessary measures to avoid flood-prone areas.

The FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) had on…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper