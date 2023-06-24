Early morning flood submerges 116 houses in Abuja





No fewer than 116 houses were affected on Thursday in Abuja after an early morning rain flooded the Trademore Estate along Airport Road.

While there were concerns that at least one life was lost in the incident, the Director General of the Federal Capital Territory FCT Emergency Management Agency FEMA, Dr Abbas G.Idriss said no life was lost.

Noting that the floods at Trademore Estate were caused by infractions on the water channel, Idriss appealed to residents whose houses are built on the water channel to relocate.

Head, Public Affairs at FEMA, Nkechi Isa quoted her boss as saying that the Trademore estate is on a water channel and therefore prone to floods.

According to Idriss, the floods have however receded, appreciating all stakeholders and residents for their efforts and cooperation at Trademore Estate to ensure that no life was lost.

He dismissed as untrue social media reports alleging that a resident of the Estate was missing during the floods.

Nothing…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper