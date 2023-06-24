Fans to determine Peseiro’s future with Super Eagles, says Gusau





NFF President Ibrahim Gusau has announced that Nigerian fans will decide whether Jose Peseiro stays on or is sacked as Super Eagles coach. Peseiro’s one-year contract runs out on June 30.

Gusau has now announced that the NFF will organise a special poll for fans to decide the fate of the 63-year-old coach, who has won four and lost five matches in charge of the Eagles.

“We have the plan to push the votes to Nigerians to hear their views and thoughts,” Gusau told the LovingFootball Radio show.

“We’ve tried the foreign coaches and also the local coaches. Maybe we didn’t get it right in the area of getting the right person. We are going to push it to the public, whether we should continue with Peseiro or he should go.”

Officials further said that the poll to be conducted through the telephone companies will generate much-needed funds for the NFF, who are facing a financial crisis that has meant they owe the Eagles coach several months’ pay. He is on a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper