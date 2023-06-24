Imbibe Kumuyi’s teachings for success, Rivers Govt tells youth





….as thousands of youth in 160 countries participate in Kumuyi’s ‘Impact’

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

THE Rivers State Government, Saturday, called on youth across the country and beyond to emulate and imbibe the teachings of the General Superintendent, GS, Deeper Christian Life Ministry and Convener, Global Crusade with Kumuyi, GCK, Pastor William Kumuyi, in order to achieve success in their various endeavours.

The Rivers State Commissioner for Education, Prof Prince Chinedu Mmom, in a remark made the call at the Impact Academy Programme with theme ‘Arise and Shine’.

Mmom who was represented by the Director of Admin, Rivers State Ministry of Education, Dr Austin Ezekiel Hart, pointed out that success is only for youth who are determined and disciplined.

He also commended the GCK team for organizing the Impact Academy Programme and the massive mobilization of youth all over the State and beyond to attend the programme, and thanked Pastor Kumuyi for the impact he is…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper