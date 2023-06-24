Laagbaaja something for you, By Emeka Obasi





Catch up with me in Abuja if you can. My mission is to brief new Army Chief, Gen. Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja on my expectations. Call it challenge, if you wish, there is something that must give way as soon as possible.

Lagbaja is the first Chief of Army Staff to come from Oduduwa in 43 years. The very first, Gen. Alani Akinrinade, lasted a few months before he was promoted out of relevance in 1980 by President Shehu Shagari. The Civil War veteran quit in less than one year.

It is strange that the land of warriors like Ogedengbe, Kurunmi, Oluyole and Latosa, has not been given the recognition it deserves in the Nigeria Army. There is this story of a former president saying that if he got wind of a coup led by a Yoruba, he would not lose sleep.

The most difficult part of the Civil War was the sea operations in the Niger Delta area. Col. Benjamin Adekunle, launched amphibious attack on Biafra using the 3rd Marine Commandos. Col. Olusegun Obasanjo completed the task when the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper