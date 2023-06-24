NPA raises alarm over smear campaign against management





By Nnamdi Ojiego

The Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, has raised the alarm over what it called a campaign of calumny against the organisation, saying the public should be wary of the development.

It particularly called on the media to avoid being used by those it said are out to discredit some personnel of its management.

A statement by its General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, Josephine Moltok, said findings showed that the logo and seal of NPA letterheads are being superimposed to deceive unsuspecting public of contracts allegedly awarded to some unknown companies and entities.

The statement reads: “The Management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) wishes to alert the general public and security agencies to a calculated, well-funded and oiled campaign of calumny, blackmail and disinformation against the Authority and some of its officials.

“Over the past few days, some nebulous, shadowy and penny-for-hire groups without due registration with…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper