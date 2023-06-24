Of humanity and humaneness, By Muyiwa Adetiba





When a close friend learnt that I recently crisscrossed several European countries in just about three weeks, he remarked that he thought my hectic traveling days went with The Punch. He was right in a way. I did some crazy travels back in the days. But I was young then, and even the worst of them wasn’t as bad as this. The only reprieve this time was that I didn’t have to take notes or seek interviews as there was no assignment to report on and no sponsor to satisfy.

There wastherefore, no compunction to do a travelogue. I was just an indulgent, self-sponsored traveler whose most difficult assignment was to make the different airports on time; something I didn’t quite succeed at. The hectic schedule took its toll on the old body however. I came back home with a bad cold which knocked me out for the better part of two weeks – some friends actually feared it could be something else (like Covid19 maybe) seeing I was coming from Europe.

Travelling is an experience. It is…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper