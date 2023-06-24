Ondo South: Our life without electricity for 15 years, Olu, residents lament effect





By Ebele Orakpo

In 2005, the National Electric Power Authority, NEPA which Nigerians nicknamed Never Expect Power Always, was unbundled and renamed Power Holding Company of Nigeria, PHCN (Problem Has Changed Name) because contrary to expectations, the change of name and unbundling did not make them more efficient. The problem of epileptic power supply persisted. Due to the importance of light, most homes have one alternative power source or the other, the most common being the generator. Right now, with the fuel subsidy removal, many people can no longer afford to fuel their generators and so, all eyes are on the electricity company.

Many are complaining about epileptic power supply and some are begging to have that epileptic power supply because they have been in darkness for over 15 years! That is the reality for residents of Ondo South Senatorial District, OSSD. Some still use candles and lanterns which are getting out of the reach of the masses. Their travails seem to be…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper