Peseiro’s record: 4 wins, 6 losses: Why his contract should not be renewed





…Shame, NFF owes him $70,000 US Dollar arrears

By Jacob Ajom

The Nigeria Football Federation is in a dilemma over the fate of Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro. Engaged last year on a one-year contract to navigate the team through the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, the coach has seen his contract through as it ends this June.

He was promised an extension if he could take Nigeria to Ivory Coast next January and win the AFCON trophy which the Super Eagles last won in 2013 in South Africa under late Coach Stephen Keshi.

Peseiro has qualified the team for the tournament but for all his effort, Nigerians are still not convinced of his capacity to lead the national team back to its glory days. Jose Peseiro’s reign, as short as it has been, so far, has seen the Super Eagles come under a very bad patch, littered with poor results and indifferent displays. The team struggles in every match, no matter the opposition. Many Nigerians are of the opinion that with the coach…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper