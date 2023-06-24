[Photos] Messi Birthday: Meet his childhood crush and wife Antonela Roccuzzo





Argentine professional footballer and Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain forward, Lionel Messi maried his long-time girlfriend Antonela Roccuzzo in 2017. The couple are now blessed with three children namely: Thiago, Mateo and Ciro.

The Argentina’s star footballer turned 36 today (Saturday), and has won everything in the world of football.

From Ballon d’Ors to World Cup medal, Messi’s cabinet is filled with many accomplishments. But he will too agree that his biggest prize till date is his wife, the love of his life, his wife Antonela Roccuzzo.

Here is what to know about their dreamy love story here.

Antonela has been a pillar of strength from Messi over the years and is also among the most gorgeous WAGs in the football.

Although Messi and Antonela met when they were kids and played in the streets of Rosario, they started talking to each other only thanks to his best friend Lucas Scaglia.

Antonela happens to be the cousin of Scaglia….





Source: Vanguard Newspaper