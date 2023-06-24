Putin vows to crush Wagner Group chief over ‘armed mutiny’





Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to crush rebellious mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin over what what he described as an armed mutiny.

Putin’s threat comes after the mercenary chief, on Saturday, said he had taken control of a southern city as part of an attempt to oust the military leadership.

The Russian military contractor Wagner Group also claimed his forces have taken control of Rostov-on-Don region including the city’s airport.

But, President Putin called any unrest a “deadly threat” and warned of severe consequences.

According to reports, the Wagner Groups fighters have continued to advance in parts of Russia.

Meanwhile, the head of Wager Group has claimed to have toppled a Russian army helicopter as well.

Tensions heightened between Wagner Group Chief and Russian Defense Minister after Yevgeny Prigozhin accused Russia of treason and falsehood, saying that the Russian military leadership had killed 2,000 of its…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper