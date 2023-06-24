Subsidy removal: ICAN Chairman advocates living wages for civil servants





The Third Chairman of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Gwagwalada and District Society, Musa Dala has called on the government to harmonise wages for civil servants to discourage corruption.

Dala spoke during the investiture of the third Chairman and inauguration of the Executive Committee of ICAN Gwagwalada and District Society on Saturday in Gwagwalada, Federal Capital Territory.

He said there was a need for the removal of fuel subsidies, saying that the Nigerian economy had suffered for a very long time.

Dala also said that government should consider harmonising civil servants’ wages, saying that the disparities in the wages were not encouraging.

“Because the wages system of the country encourages corruption. So if we allow this kind of wages to continue there is no way to go,” he said.

On his acceptance speech, Dala said that his team would consolidate on the achievements of his predecessor and lift ICAN Gwagwalada and District…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper