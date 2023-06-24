Yvonne Nelson’s memoir dwelling on her pregnancy, abortion, Iyanya, Tonto Dike causes stir





By Benjamin Njoku

Leggy Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson is currently in the eye of the storm, having opened a can of worms following the unveiling of her controversial memoir, “I am Not Yvonne Nelson” last Sunday in her country, Ghana.

The explosive memoir has since sparked controversies on social media, with many hailing the actress for coming out to tell her story to the world, while others slammed her for portraying herself as a saint by divulging personal secrets. Yvonne’s memoir dwells on various sweet and sour events in her life, which included startling revelations of her mother lying to her about her father’s identity, her alleged pregnancy by Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie and subsequent abortion as well as her ex-lover, Iyanya’s alleged amorous affair with actress, Tonto Dikeh.

The 37-year-old mother of one revealed that her alleged father, Mr Oko Nelson, was not her biological father and that she has the wrong last name.

Yvonne’s outburst has been buzzing on…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper