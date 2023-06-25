Asari Dokubo uncensored: Shameful soldiers





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Asari Dokubo, a former militant leader in the Niger Delta, has damning verdict on the performance of the Nigerian military under successive Service Chiefs: “They have enough resources to fight. (But) instead of fighting, they are busy stealing.They are busy making the government to spend unnecessarily”. Dokubo spoke after visiting President Bola Tinubu in Abuja recently. See below the unabridged version of interview:

What’s your mission in State House? Mr. President has been a father figure to me. Our relationship spans over 30 years. I came here today to give words of encouragement to the President for the actions and policies so far made in his less than three weeks of governing a very difficult country like Nigeria. We discussed a wide range of issues, especially on security and oil theft in the Niger Delta. My brothers and I assured the President that there will be zero oil theft and vandalization in the Niger Delta. We’re going to work…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper