Calabar boat mishap : Gov Otu orders indefinite suspension of cruise operations





…stops all activities at the resort

…we’re all traumatized about incident like their families.. President NIMSA

.. confirms boat driver’s arrest

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

Cross River State Governor, Sen. Bassey Otu, in further response to the cruise boat mishap at the Marina Resort, Calabar, on Saturday, has ordered an indefinite suspension on all cruise boat operations as well as other activities at the Marina resort.

Recall the incident involving 14 medical students with three feared dead and 11 rescued started from the resort where they took off from.

The governor who expressed sadness over the boat incident, directed that all activities be suspended till further notice while inviting stakeholders for a meeting on Tuesday.

The directive was contained in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Emmanuel Ogbeche and made available to newsmen on Sunday.

He stated :”That all cruise boat operations and other activities at the Marina…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper