Cancer costs complicate cases, fuels death





By Sola Ogundipe

Nigeria does not have enough cancer specialists and also lacks enough adequately equipped facilities to tackle the high incidence of cancer cases.

As cancer rates are on the increase, the number of cancer specialists continues to drop as a result of brain drain and Nigeria is falling critically short of the specialists who can deliver required chemotherapy, radiotherapy and immunotherapy to tackle the rising number of cases.

Nigeria is one of the countries where the burden of chemotherapy is increasing but the chronic shortage of experts such as consultant radiation and clinical oncologists that specialise in cancer care and management is contributing to the high rate of death.

Anyone battling cancer in Nigeria today faces great challenges and the diagnosis of cancer is potentially a

death sentence. Findings by Vanguard revealed that Nigeria currently has fewer than 70 consultant radiation and clinical oncologists, even as the ratio of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper