From ‘japa’ to ‘pada’ and the coronation of Aig-Imoukhuede





By Etim Etim

There were plenty of accolades, tributes, humour and pomp as one of the nation’s stars in the financial industry was honoured by his peers last Wednesday. In many respects, the investiture of Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede as the ninth honorary fellow of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) seemed quite like a coronation event; and given that his new line of business is actually known as Coronation Group, the investiture ceremony appeared, more or less, like its eponym.

The investiture, held at the Conference Hall of the Nigerian Exchange Building, Marina, Lagos, was yet another major event in the series of activities marking the 30th anniversary of the institute and an honour to a man who’s renowned for his philanthropy and immense contributions to the development of our financial industry. CIS is the only body in the country that trains and certifies Nigerians to perform core professional functions in the securities and investment industry (or capital…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper