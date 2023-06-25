



Popular Nigerian singer and producer, Samuel Oguachuba, aka Samklef, has claimed that men were naturally created to cheat on their spouses.

He made the claim in a recent chat with veteran media personality Daddy Freeze.

The ‘Molowo Noni’ crooner said that Nigerians are too emotional on the topic of cheating, noting that it’s normal for men to cheat, including clerics.

To back up his assertion, the singer made reference to biblical polygamous men such as Abraham, David and Solomon.

Samklef said, “Nigerians are too emotional. We react with emotions. We dey do bad things, but we dey cover am.

“Nigerians should stop idolizing some people’s lives. Let people be. Pastors, Imams… Who doesn’t cheat? Na God create us to cheat.”

The post God created men to cheat — Singer, Samklef appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper