I didn’t plan to be a minister of God — Prophet Oluwamodede





Prophet Samson Oluwamodede, the General Overseer of Prayer Centre Church of God, Akure, is a man of many parts who had wanted to be a philanthropist instead of being a minister of God.

In this interview, the man of God speaks on his sojourn in the God’s vineyard for 21 years. Excerpts:

How did you come about Prayer Centre Church of God?

Prayer Centre Church of God is located at Km 7, Idanre Road, Akure, Ondo State, Nigeria. I am from the CAC foundation. After God gave me the doctrine of the church, I found that it was different from the doctrine of the CAC. At the initial stage of the ministry, I called it Prayer Centre Fellowship. But in a bid not to lose the location I was using on mountain because it was owned by CAC, I added CAC to the name.

So it became CAC Prayer Fellowship. But after being challenge by Elders on the mountain, I removed ‘Fellowship’ and ‘CAC’ and it became Prayer Centre Church of God. And that remains our name till date. We have been able to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper