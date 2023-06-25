I wanted to be lawyer, not actor – Ini Edo





Star Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, says she did not plan to be an entertainment celebrity in acting because her childhood dream was to be a lawyer or a newscaster.

Ini Edo, also disclosed that her role model while growing up, was the late broadcaster, Tokunbo Ajayi, as she always loved to watch her cast news on the screen.

The actress revealed this in a recent interview with popular media personality, Chude Jideonwo.

“I wanted to be a lawyer or newscaster. My role model was the late Tokunbo Ajayi. I always loved to watch her news. That is actually who I wanted to be like. I never really thought that I was going to be an actor,” Ino Edo said.

“I have always been in the arts in school, church, you know. But then I went to do a Theater Art diploma when I was waiting for my JAMB to go do Law. Then I started doing stage acting. The opportunity to go to the film came, and I just became an actor. It was destiny.”

While saying becoming an actress was destiny, the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper