I’m fulfilled, left indelible footprints, Aregbesola declares





— Tackles Oyetola over reversal of education policy

—- He’s a force to reckon with -AKOGRAMS Alumni President.

…..Aregbesola yet to reach peak In Nigerian politics —Ondo Monarch

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Former Minister of Interior and governor of Osun State Rauf Aregbesola, said weekend that he’s fulfilled, having been in position of leadership three times and having left indelible footprints on his paths.

Aregbesola said this during a reception organized for him by the Old Students Association of Akoko Anglican Grammar School, Arigidi-Akoko, Ondo state.

The reception was held in Akure, the state capital.

He said that ” Today, I am happy and fulfilled. It is by the grace of God and a great privilege to have been in a position of leadership three times and to have left indelible footprints on my paths and be celebrated in this manner.

“I thank God for enabling me to serve with distinction, honour and integrity as Minister and returning home to these…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper