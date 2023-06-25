Nasarawa vows to end indiscriminate refuse disposals

… creates dump sites across 13 LGAs

By David Odama

Nasarawa  state government has  vowed to  put to an end indiscriminate dumping of refuse across the 13 local government of the state.

The state government has created several disposal points for evacuation  of refuse as well as  clearing of drainage system across the 13 Local Government Areas of the state to avert  p possible outbreak of disease and  flooding.

Permanent Secretary of the  State Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, Malam Garba Mohammed   disclosed this while briefing  Journalists Saturday in Lafia after this month sanitation exercise.

The Permanent Secretary  who however expressed dissatisfaction  with  the residence  disposing refuge in drains thereby causing flooding,  added that the ministry  would embark on clearing  the drains.

He said the ministry will for now undertake sensitization of  house and shop owners on the need to clean up their environment adding that they  would be held…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

