Nasarawa vows to end indiscriminate refuse disposals





… creates dump sites across 13 LGAs

By David Odama

Nasarawa state government has vowed to put to an end indiscriminate dumping of refuse across the 13 local government of the state.

The state government has created several disposal points for evacuation of refuse as well as clearing of drainage system across the 13 Local Government Areas of the state to avert p possible outbreak of disease and flooding.

Permanent Secretary of the State Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, Malam Garba Mohammed disclosed this while briefing Journalists Saturday in Lafia after this month sanitation exercise.

The Permanent Secretary who however expressed dissatisfaction with the residence disposing refuge in drains thereby causing flooding, added that the ministry would embark on clearing the drains.

He said the ministry will for now undertake sensitization of house and shop owners on the need to clean up their environment adding that they would be held…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper