Nnamdi Kanu: Briton seeks Nigeria’s suspension from Commonwealth





By Steve Oko

British best-selling author, Journalist, and political commentator, Frederick Forsyth, has advocated Nigeria’s suspension from the Commonwealth of Nations over the continued detention of the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, a freedom fighter.

The octogenarian in an article published on Express.co.uk, expressed angst over the docility of the UK Government concerning Kanu’s plight, a British citizen.

He argued that if the UK Government could be so passive about the ordeals of its citizen being humiliated and totured abroad, anybody holding British passport could suffer similar fate like Kanu.

“Nnamdi Kanu, a British national, is being held in Nigeria and his family says he is in failing health, denied all medical help and regularly beaten up”, Forsyth wrote.

Forsyth who is the author of The Day of Jacal, Dogs of War, among other works, insisted that Nigeria should be compelled to not only release, but return Kanu to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper