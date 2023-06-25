Oborevwori @ 60: Charting a new course for Delta





By Toni Kan Onwordi

Delta State’s newly elected governor turned 60 on June 19, 2023, less than one month after his inauguration as the governor of Delta State.

His birthday has been celebrated across the country. The first salvo came from none other than Bishop David Oyedepo, whom Oborevwori acknowledges as his spiritual father. In his message, the cleric did not stint on praise and prayers.“May your leadership era in Delta State be a most impactful and transforming one, in the name of Jesus Christ. Once again, congratulations!”

A thanksgiving session at the Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel, Asaba was followed by a reception at the Event Center in Asaba. The birthday party which was attended by former governors, brother governors and political bigwigs of various stripes was marked by an outpouring of goodwill and prayers.

The celebration of his 60th birthday and ascension to the pinnacle of Delta’s political leadership provides us with a unique opportunity…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper