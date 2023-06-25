Oborevwori congratulates ‘Gas King’, Julius Rone at 49





Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta has felicitated with the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of UTM FLNG Limited, Mr Julius Rone, on his 49th birth anniversary on June 25.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, in Asaba, Oborevwori said Rone popularly called “The Gas King” is an illustrious son of Delta who has, through his investments in oil and gas and other business concerns, contributed immensely to the growth and development of the State and Country.

He said that Rone’s contribution to the State was heart-warming and worthy of emulation and urged other indigenous investors to emulate the sterling accomplishments of the UTM FLNG boss.

The Governor remarked that for his outstanding contributions to the development of the State, Rone had etched his name in gold in the annals of the State.

Oborevwori said: “On behalf of my family, the Government and people of Delta State, I rejoice with my brother and friend in whom I am well…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper