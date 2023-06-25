Russia reports damage to houses, roads after Wagner mutiny





Russian officials said Sunday that houses and roads had been damaged because of the rebellion by the Wagner mercenaries.

An armed rebellion by Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who had vowed on Friday to topple the Russian military leadership, sparked Russia’s largest political crisis in decades.

At the weekend, Prigozhin ordered his forces to march on Moscow, before suddenly telling his mercenaries to turn around after Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko brokered an end to the crisis.

On Sunday, an official in the southern region of Voronezh, Maksim Yantsov, said 19 houses had been damaged in the village of Yelizavetovka as a result of a firefight involving Wagner forces.

In the southern city of Rostov-on-Don, which Wagner’s small army had taken over, some 10,000 square meters of roads have been damaged by tank tracks, mayor Alexei Logvinenko said in a statement on social media.

At the weekend, the authorities in Voronezh reported a massive fire at an oil depot…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper