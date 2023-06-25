Tinubu alters schedule, proceeds to London from France





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has proceeded to London, the United Kingdom, from Paris, France, where he attended the summit for ‘A New Global Financing Pact’ hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

The President concluded his official trip to France on Friday during which he had an outstanding participation in the summit.

Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, Mr. Dele Alake, had, in a statement on June 19, said Tinubu will depart Nigeria on June 20 to participate in the Summit starting from June 22 and would be back to Nigeria yesterday, (Saturday, June24)..

However, the presidential spokesman, via a statement, yesterday, explained that Tinubu will now proceed to London for a short private visit to be back for the upcoming Eid-el-Kabir festival.

The statement read: “Aside his participation at the event where he represented Nigeria well, President Tinubu also held high-profile sideline meetings with…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper