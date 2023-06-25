Until 1960, I didn’t see a truck with more than 4 tyres in Apapa — Pa Omolayole





•Tells Apapa Rotary Club at 50 story

The first Nigerian indigenous Chairman and MD, of Lever Brothers, now Unilever Nigeria PLC, Dr. Michael Omolayole, a chartered member of Apapa Rotary Club, speaks on the challenges and strides of the club as it turns 50.

By Udo Ibuot & Elizabeth Osayande

Tell us about your journey as a chartered Rotarian, and how you and others started the Apapa Rotary Club.

It all started in 1973, which was 50 years ago. But I will go back a little before 1973. Incidentally, 1973 was the year a lot of things happened. It so happened that in 1973, Lever Brothers was 50 years old. And it will be 100 this year. 1973 also saw the first indigenisation decree that established the capital market. Those were the things I could remember. The Rotary Club has existed in Nigeria since the early 1960s. History told us it started in Kano shortly before Lagos, while Lagos started in early 1960. The Rotary Club in Lagos was meeting at the Federal Palace…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper