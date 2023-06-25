We await Tinubu’s cabinet for strong Nigerian-British ties – UK envoy





The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery has said the United Kingdom is awaiting the appointment of ministers by President Bola Tinubu before taking necessary steps toward strengthening the partnerships between the two countries.

Montgomery spoke on Saturday during an interview with NAN in Abuja, saying the UK government has highlighted six interests in which both nations could strengthen cooperation and explore “new areas to build upon for mutual benefits”.

The envoy said the UK is more interested in the bilateral ties with Nigeria as informed by Tinubu’s recent economic decisions, NAN reported.

“We have very long-standing ties being wired by history and we do have a very strong foundation on which to build and I am very optimistic about Nigeria’s direction in the coming years,” Montgomery said.

“We wish to build on our economic relations in particular and the first decisions by the new administration show that it is going to take big…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper